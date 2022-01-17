Ruth Sainsbury, age 98, of Nekoosa, formerly of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at Hilltop on Pepper in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Prayer service will be held immediately after visitation at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Big Creek Cemetery, LaValle, Wisconsin.



Ruth was born November 21, 1923, in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Fred and Rose (Lentz) Redlin. She married Norman Sainsbury on July 28, 1952, in Racine, Wisconsin. Ruth enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, gambling, crocheting, knitting, playing cards, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church, and a lifetime member of the Dellwood Snowmobile Club.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Norman, parents Fred & Rose, grandson Bryan Rahn Jr., son-in-law Bryan Rahn Sr., daughter-in-law Susan Sainsbury, and sister Agnes (Willis) Streine.

Survivors include her children Ruth Ann Rahn, Ronald (Susan) Fiegel, Albert (Susan) Fiegel, Wayne Sainsbury, Jean (Gary) Koessl and brother Robert Redlin; 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren.



No flowers are necessary, thank you.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.