A Mass of Christian Burial for Lucille Ryczek, age 97, of Lyndon Station, WI will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station. Visitation will be held Saturday morning, at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a procession to follow to the church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Lucille is survived by her son, Greg (Donna) Ryczek; daughter-in-law, Mary Ryczek; grandchildren, Kevin, Steve (Jen), Jeff, Ryan (Lindsay) and Rachel as well as her great-grandchildren, Madeline, Ava, Jaxson, Hattie and Reed. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; sons, Gale and Jeff; sisters, Mary Karas, Johanna Armson, Alice Gats and Margaret Darga; brothers, Edmund, Jack and James.

