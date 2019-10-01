Alfred V. Ryan, age 84, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Wellington Meadows in Fort Atkinson.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Alfred was born July 15, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas and Cecilia (Dyrkaez) Ryan.

He graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago and then furthered his education in his field of office equipment repair. He moved to Friendship from McHenry, Illinois in 1978 and resided there for 42 years before moving to Fort Atkinson in early 2021.

Alfred married Erika “Ricky” Hofmann on June 27, 1987, in Friendship. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, inventing & making new things, and gardening. Following retirement, he was a member of the Master Gardeners Club for 10 years.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas & Cecelia, son: Kean, stepfather: Leo Koral, and two brothers: Phillip & Thomas.

Survivors include his wife: Erika “Ricky”, daughters: Killeen Ryan & Meghan (Dan) Brown, grandchildren: Jacob & Emily Brown, Keith Ryan, daughter-in-law: Noreen Ryan, and sister-in-law: Sharon Ryan. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

