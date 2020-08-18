Mary E. Rubash, age 98, died of complications due to a stroke on August 10th, 2020 in Edina, MN.

Mary is survived by her five sons and two daughters-in-law: John Rubash of Burnsville, Mn. Dave Rubash of New Brighton, MN. Thomas Rubash of Palm Desert, CA. Charles Rubash (Terry) of Monona, WI. and Timothy Rubash (Pamela) of Apple Valley, MN. She also had six grandchildren: Daniel, Alexander, Keely, Nichelle, Jacob, and Roxanne. And two greatgrandchildren: Matthias and Kirsten.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gust, who passed away on July 18, 1976. She was also preceded in death by sisters Augustine, Lucy, Louise and her brother Marcel.

Mary was born on March 25th 1922 in Thief River Falls, Mn. Her parents were Seraphin and Augustine Rolland. She enjoyed talking about her life on the farm and growing up with her family there. The family did not have much but she said she had a great child hood there.

She married Gust June 17th, 1947 and begin her family in 1948 with the first of her five sons and the last in 1958. Mary initially had a two-year teaching degree after finishing high school and later graduated from Winona State University in 1971 with a degree in elementary education. She was a teacher for 25 years before and after raising her family. She was always active in the Catholic Church and her faith was very important to her and her family.

After retiring from teaching in 1987 at age 65 she began traveling with her friends Fran McCullum, Gloria Pearson and Edna Spohn. Mary visited many domestic and international locations. She would delight in sharing her pictures and stories with friends and family. She enjoyed painting, gardening, bird watching and exercising. She would enjoy long walks in the town of New Lisbon and many residents would see her on a daily basis during these walks.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 17th at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with the burial to follow at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery. Fr. Robert Letona presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flower please make a donation to;

American Macular Degeneration Foundation

PO Box 515

Northampton, MA 01061-0515