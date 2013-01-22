Lee Ann Roseberry, age 76, of Adams, Wisconsin died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin following a four-month battle with cancer.

Memorial services are planned for June 2020.

Lee Ann was born December 31, 1942 in Adams, Wisconsin to Robert W. and Bertha R. (Fossum) Roseberry. She had a twin, Loren, who preceded her in 1950 from polio. Lee Ann graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1961. She married Jack Allen from 1965 to 1986 in Friendship, Wisconsin. Lee Ann was a devoted mother to her sons, Roger and Ron.

Lee Ann worked at the Adams County Memorial Hospital as a surgical technician for many years. She also volunteered for Hospice and as a caregiver for the elderly.

Lee Ann enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing bridge, and spending time with family and friends.

Lee Ann was a member of Fine Arts Center Events Committee of the Adams-Friendship Education Foundation, Local Past President of Partners of Gunderson Moundview Hospital and Clinics, President-Elect of the District Level Partners of Gunderson, Moundview Golf Course, Bridge Ladies, Trinity Lutheran Church in Adams, and several book clubs.

Memorials may be directed in Lee Ann’s memory to the Adams-Friendship Education Foundation.

Lee Ann was preceded in death by her parents: Robert W. and Bertha R. (Fossum) Roseberry; brother, Loren; Sister and brother-in-law: Roberta and Robert Ebert.

Survivors:

Son: Roger L. (Wendy) Allen of Lake Oswego, OR

Son: Ronald L. (Lisa) Allen of Tarpon Springs, FL

Granddaughter: Danielle Marie Allen of West Bend, WI

Granddaughter: Sienna Grace Allen of Lake Oswego, OR

Grandson: Stuart Lee Allen of Lake Oswego, OR

Further survived by nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer online condolences.