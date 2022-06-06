Edmond Anthony “Tony” Roseberry, age 83, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Friday, June 3rd, 2022 at Liberty Village surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday June 11th, 2022 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Jasper Sellnow will officiate. Interment will be at the Mount Repose Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be Saturday, June 11th from 10 a.m. until the time of service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Tony was born March 14th, 1939 in Adams, Wisconsin to Edmond A. “Ki” and Thea (nee Poppe) Roseberry. He joined the Army after High School. While on leave he married the love of his life, Carole Moran, on December 27th 1958. Tony had many jobs after his army service including: Loan Officer at M&I Bank, Insurance, MIllwork, EMT and Rec Center in Arizona after retirement.

Tony enjoyed playing poker, gardening, biking, reading, watching Wisconsin sports teams and spending time with his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tony’s memory to Heartland Hospice or Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin.

Tony was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carole Moran Roseberry; parents: Ki and Thea Roseberry; sister, Diane Fretwell; brothers-in-law: Tom, Don, Jake, Jack, Dave and Chuck Moran. Sisters-in-law: Virginia, Marilyn, Emagene, and Sue.

Tony is survived by his:

Daughter: Debby (Dennis) McClyman of Friendship, WI

Daughter: Connie (Bobby) Hilson of Adams, WI

Grandson: Lucas (Callie) McClyman of Ankeny, IA

Granddaughter: Kelsey McClyman of Cedar Rapids, IA

Granddaughter: Heather Hilson of Friendship, WI

Granddaughter: Jeannie Hilson of Friendship, WI

Great-Grandson: Hunter Smith

Great-Granddaughter: Jordan Smith

Great-Grandson: Laken McClyman

Brother: Toby (Dolores) Roseberry of Friendship, WI

Brother-in-law: Bud Moran of Sun City West, AZ

Brother-in-law: Rich Moran of La Crosse, WI

Brother-in-law: Jim (Gloria) Moran of Sun City West, AZ

Brother-in-law: Mike (Sue) Moran of Adams, WI

Sister-in-law: Jeanne Moran of Madison, WI

SIster-in-law: Jan Moran of Rockton, IL

Sister-in-law: Kathy Moran of Sun City West, AZ

Sister-in-law: Linda Moran of Cape Fair, MO

Special Buddy: Liz Lynch

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good friends.

Special thanks to the Staff at Liberty Village and Heartland Hospice of Stevens Point for the loving care they provided for Tony.