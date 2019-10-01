Harald Eugene “Skip” Rondestvedt, age 91 of Elroy died on Thursday October 27, 2022, at his residence. Harald was the son of Harald E. and Leora E. (Olson) Rondestvedt and was born on May 4, 1931, in Mauston, WI. Harold was a 1949 graduate of the New Lisbon High School. Harold was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Air Force overseas. Harald built and operated a drive-in, a farm, he later had a welding business and several other businesses. He had a life-long interest in the stock market and in business. Harald was united in marriage to Jo Anne Irene Lunde on September 9, 1971, in Gatlinburg, TN and on October 13, 1971, in Largo, FL at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Harald is survived by his wife Jo Anne of Elroy, 2 sons, Ben D. (Andrea) Rondestvedt of Switzerland, and Harald E. (Kimberly) Rondestvedt of Lake Stevens, WA, and by 2 sisters, Sonja Van wyk of Minnetonka, MN, and Kirsten Skaer of Madeira Beach, FL, and by 4 grandchildren, Haven, Holden, David and Dylan, and many nephews and nieces and other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by a grandson Haydn in 2001 and his brother Jon in 2020.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday November 5, 2022, at 11:00a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (110 Spring St.) Elroy, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday from 9:00a.m. until the 11:00a.m. time of service. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.