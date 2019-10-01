Thomas Lee “Zeno” Roesler, age 87, of New Lisbon died on Friday September 9, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday September 13, 2022, at 12:00p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday from 11:00a.m. until the time of service. Interment with full military honors will be held on Wednesday September 14, 2022, at 11:00a.m. at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King WI. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com