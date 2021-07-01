Roeske, Mark D. Age 66 of Mauston
Mark D. Roeske, age 66, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Madison.
A Celebration of Mark’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Christian Church in Mauston, WI. Pastor Paul Shirek will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
