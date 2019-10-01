Jerry A. Roe, age 83, of Rome, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services with military honors will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

Jerry was born August 16, 1938, in Battle Creek, Michigan to Clinton and Lila (Rumsey) Roe.

He graduated from High School in Battle Creek before serving in the United States Navy. He served from August 18, 1955, until he was honorably discharged on August 29, 1961.

Jerry married Sandra A. Kowaleski on May 14, 1960, in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

He worked in Lake Mills as a manager and furniture refinisher before his retirement, during his retirement he worked for Tri-Lakes in Rome doing his weed-cutting job that he most enjoyed and looked forward to every year. Jerry also enjoyed fishing, hunting, taking care of his yard, garden & flowers, riding his motorcycle, and his once a day shot of Jim Beam. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Jerry was an active member of the American Legion Ryan Larson Post #65 and ABATE.

Jerry was preceded in death by his grandfather/father figure Purl Rumsey, parents Clinton Roe & Lila Roe-Hull, brother Dale Roe, and son-in-law TSgt. Thomas Walsh.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years Sandra, daughters Lisa (Bruce) Roe-Holz, Lori Roe-Walsh, son Chris Roe, grandchildren William “Butch” (Brianna) Holz, Michael (Nicole) Walsh, Maj. Patrick (Jordan) Walsh, Matthew Walsh, Dustin Roe, Dylan Roe, and Dalton (Kendra) Roe, great-grandchildren Mckenna, Carter, Leah, Collin, Rylan, Kinsey, Kegan, Madison, and Blake.

