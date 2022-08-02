Bonnie R. Robison, age 79, of New Lisbon died on Monday August 1st, 2022, at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, WI. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday August 4th, 2022, at 1:00p.m. at the First Baptist Church in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the church form 11:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Brewster Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com