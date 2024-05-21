Thomas Alfred Robertson, age 81, of Adams, Wisconsin unexpectedly passed away Saturday, May 18, 2024, at George Washington University Hospital in Washington DC during a Honor Flight trip.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 25th from 10 am. to 1:00 pm. at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. There will be a Celebration of Life later in Fall, on August 3, 2024.

Thomas was born August 01, 1942, in Adams, Wisconsin to Burton and Alta (Grassman) Robertson. Tom Graduated from A-F- High in 1960 and spent his whole life in Adams. Except for the time he served in the Army as part of the Army Security Agency in Okinawa, Japan. He returned to Adams after his service to his hometown of Adams. Tom met Rita Bork and married her in 1964. Tom had many jobs with his main career being a Firefighter at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Baraboo. Tom also had a few businesses in Adams during his life, including Robertson’s Photo Studio, In-Town Storage, and Grind my Stumps.

Tom was an active member of the community service with the Adams Fire department for 30+ years’ service at all ranks including Chief for over 15 years, retiring from the fire department when the Adams County Fire District was formed. Tom also served on the City Council in Adams and was instrumental in the development of Burt Morris Park and getting the swimming pool that was once in Adams. Tom was a part-time deputy of the Sheriff’s Department in the 1970’s and served as Bailiff from the court some 20+ years later.

Thomas enjoyed woodworking, trap shooting, collecting “Early Everything” but mainly coins and Adams County bar tokens, hunting, Classic Old Cars, and spending time in his shop working on projects for friends and family. He also loved spending time with his Grandchildren and Great Grandchild William.

Tom was very active and supportive of the community throughout his life. One of Toms passions was bow hunting and archery. As a member of the Roche-a-Cri Bowman league he was instrumental in rallying the community and raising fund to purchase youth bows and arrows to start a youth Archery program back in the 1970’s. Tom also was the driving force of the restoration of one of Adams’ First Fire Trucks back to a parade vehicle and he took on the challenge of getting the cannon in front of County Courthouse refurbished, as well as many other projects in the community.

Until his death Tom remained active with the American Legion and was on the Adams County Housing Authority Board.

Memorials donations will be made to the Honor Flight, The American Legion.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rita, and his only brother Jack.

Survivors include his special friend and companion Becky Schmidt, Son Burton (Holly) Robertson, Grandsons Andrew (Chantelle) Robertson and Alex Robertson, and Great Grandchild William Robertson, fur baby Kilty along with many other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to the doctors, staff and volunteers of the Star & Stripes Honor Flight and the medical staff at Washington DC Fire Department, George Washington University Hospital for their concern and comfort. A special thank Southwest Airlines for their continued support of the Honor Flight program and Veterans. They are being so gracious and our bringing Dad back to Wisconsin at no cost.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.