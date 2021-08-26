Vivian L. Rittenhouse, 80 of Tomah, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at her home with her family at her side.

Vivian was born on June 5, 1941 the daughter of John and Vivah (Clark) Jay.

Vivian was an active member in the Mauston Church of the Nazarene teaching Sunday School and singing with the choir. Vivian wrote articles for the Wonewoc Reporter. She enjoyed singing with the Choralbelles. She also found joy in painting landscapes for her family.

Vivian is survived by her children Kenneth Rittenhouse, April (Jay) Rittenhouse, her grandchildren Johannes (Nicole), Steven, Brent, Brittany, Heather, Stacey, and Alex, her siblings Betty Granger, Linda Churchhill, and Harland (Marie) Jay and many other close relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James, daughter Cheryl, siblings Veronica, Doris, John, Wallace, Florence and Kenneth

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Mauston Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Mike Postell officiating. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

