Frank D. Ristick Jr., age 56, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

A Celebration of Frank’s Life will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Woodbine Inn Supper Club In Necedah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.