Mary Richardson, age 94, of New Lisbon died December 14, 2020 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, WI surrounded by her loving children.

Mary was the daughter of Fred & Lillie (Wonderly) Southworth and was born on March 30, 1926 in New Lisbon, WI.

Mary was raised in New Lisbon and graduated from New Lisbon High School.

Mary was united in marriage to Danny D. Mead on July 27, 1947 in New Lisbon. They made their home in New Lisbon. They had two children Dennis and Darleen.

After Danny’s death she was united in marriage to Robert B. Richardson on April 6, 1956 in Rockford, IL. They resided in New Lisbon, and had a daughter, Debra. After Robert’s death Mary remained in New Lisbon.

She enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, fishing on the Lemonweir River, nurturing her flowers and doing Seek A Word puzzles. She loved traveling and she accomplished one of her goals, she waded in both oceans. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, a few of their favorites being Homemade Noodles, Potato Salad, Homemade Biscuits & Bread, Pumpkin Bread and Apple Squares.

If you asked Mary what she felt her greatest accomplishment in life was, it would be being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family was her life!

She is survived by her children: Dennis Mead (Spofford, NH), Darleen (Neil) Ulrich (New Lisbon, WI) and Debra (Steve) Bailey (Wisconsin Rapids, WI), 6 Grandchildren: Christopher (Lisa) Ulrich of New Lisbon, WI, Denise Mead (Mark Kritz) of Aurora, CO, Nathan Mead of Denver, Co, Matthew (Kathleen) Mead of Richmond, NH, Melissa Bailey of Waterford, WI, Stephanie Bailey of Neenah, WI, 8 Great Grandchildren: Krista Ulrich of Mauston, WI, Jacob Ulrich of Mauston, WI, Xzavier Poznanski of Waterford, WI, Gabriel Poznanski of Waterford, WI, Keeley Kritz of New York, NY, Jordan Stanchfield of Oshkosh, WI, Elizabeth Stanchfield of Winona, MN, Dalton Stanchfield of New Lisbon, WI, Sister-In-Laws: Doris Southworth of New Lisbon, WI and Jacqueline Mead of Horicon, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, Raymond Southworth, Harold Southworth, Loren Southworth and Edward Southworth, Sister-in-laws: Ida Southworth and Lauretta Southworth, Daughter-in-law: Kathryn Mead, Great Granddaughter, Caitlin Rae Ulrich, many Nieces, Nephews, her Church Family and so many friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pear St) in New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, December 17th at the Hare Funeral Home from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. Pastor Deb Burkhalter presiding. A private family burial will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Winding Rivers Church (P.O. Box 173, New Lisbon, WI 53950). The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com