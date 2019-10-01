David William Richardson, age 83, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment with military honors will be at the Easton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

David was born on December 14, 1940, in Adams, Wisconsin, to William and Medie (Fairfield) Richardson. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1959, dedicating himself to the service of his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge on June 30, 1967. On October 12, 1968, David married the love of his life, Gloria Palmer, in Summit, Illinois. Their enduring union of 55 years was marked by love, partnership, and shared joys. For 35 years, David worked diligently at BorgWarner in Illinois until his well-earned retirement in 2001. His commitment and dedication left an indelible mark on both his professional and personal life.

David found solace and joy in the simple pleasures of life. Whether hunting in the great outdoors, casting a line into the waters he loved, cheering on his favorite football teams, or strumming the strings of his cherished guitar, David embraced the richness of each moment.

In remembrance, David is reunited with his loved ones who preceded him in death: his father and stepmother, William (Joyce) Richardson; his mother, Medie Fairfield Richardson Steele; his beloved son, William “Billy” Richardson; and his dear brother, Harry Richardson.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years: Gloria Richardson; daughter: Angie Richardson; son: Scott (Tara) Burrows; grandsons: Jace Richardson & Keegan Burrowsfield; sisters: Sharon Walders (John Waterbury), Shirley Bays, Mary (Jim) Berning, and Cindy; brothers: Gary & Albert Steele, and many nieces & nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.