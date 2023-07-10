Robert John Rice, age 84, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away after a two-year battle with Leukemia on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Friendship Village Hall in Friendship, Wisconsin. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. with a Noon meal.

Bob was born August 13, 1938, in Kenosha, Wisconsin to the late Arnold and Doris (Perkins) Rice. As a boy he loved to hunt, fish, and trap in the area. In later years he worked at American Motors and as a longshoreman and acquired his pilot’s license from the Kenosha Regional Airport. He enlisted in the Navy on October 17, 1955, completing two world tours serving on a tender, the USS Prairie and earned his high school diploma from San Diego High. After his honorable discharge in 1961 he traveled to Australia where he started a family, spending several years before returning to Kenosha. In 1980 he bought property in Friendship, WI and built a long chalet in the woods close to Castle Rock Lake.

Bob married Lynn Familetti from Wisconsin Dells in 1989 and began a family with son, Adam and daughter, Hannah. He started a stump grinding business and was known as the “Stumpologist” to family and friends. The family traveled extensively including Nova Scotia and the Grand Canyon. He spent over 30 years every summer going to Canada fishing with a close group of friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Arnold, mother Doris, and brothers Edwin and Bruce.

Survivors include his wife Lynn, son Michael, son Kevin, son Robb, daughter Lynda, son Adam and daughter Hannah as well as 20 grandchildren.

Bob was a long-time faithful member of the Living Church of God. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.