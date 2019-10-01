David W. Reynolds, age 64 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

He was born on November 21, 1958 to William and Helen (Urban) Reynolds in Hillsboro. Dave graduated from the Royall High School.

Dave had worked for Walker’s Stainless Steel as a machinist. He was an avid hunter and also raised and broke horses.

On July 10, 1999 David married Pamela (Belcher) Johnson at their farm while on horseback.

Survivors include his wife, Pam; children, Jacob David Reynolds and Amanda Johnson (Tim Fry); grandchildren, Gavin, Lexi, Carter and Charlie; mother, Helen McDonald; siblings, Kevin Reynolds, Jody (Ed) Decot, Peggy (Brian) Buechler, Debbie (Al) Barreau, Margaret (Jim) Durham, Doug (Pam) Reynolds, Dan Reynolds, Juli (Mike) Bethke, Dona Sprague and Joe (Chris) Randall; brother-in-law, Tim Osmond; in-laws, Kenneth and Marian Belcher and their children, John (Sheila) Belcher, Jim (Tracy) Belcher, Scott Belcher (Chris), Steve Belcher (fianceé – Tracy), and Kathy (Bill) Kobleska and further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Reynolds; siblings, Tommy Reynolds and Phyllis Osmond and step father, Dale McDonald.

A time of visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with a service at 12 noon. Following there will be a Celebration of Dave’s Life held at the Elroy American Legion Hall.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com