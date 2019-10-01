Eva Pearl Renner, age 84, died on December 8, 2021, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, WI.

There will be a visitation for friends to call on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship.

Eva was born in the town of Springville, Adams County on Jan 6, 1937, to Pearl and James Fairfield.

Eva raised three children with her husband Leonard who preceded her in death in April of 1996. Kathleen K Warp who passed from this world in July of 2016, Tim (Cindy) Renner of Necedah, and Allen (Lisa) Renner of New Lisbon, also Russell Terry (Sue) Fairfield her special nephew. Eva worked all her adult life at such places as Villa Pines, in home care for relatives, and her favorite occupation in hospitality where she was well known and respected for her wit and charm. She had a commanding presence that warranted your attention. She loved family, friends, Country Music and a good game of cards.

Eva is survived by her sons Tim (Cindy) and Allen (Lisa) Renner, and special little brother Terry (Sue) Fairfield. Her grandchildren Brandie (Bill) Moker of Madison, Gordon (Jessica) Sharapata of Jackson WI ,Sherisa (Nathon) Rehman of Stevens Point, Matthew(Amber) Renner of Chippewa Falls, Rachael(Nate) Hanson of Poynette, Raquel (Casey)Lanham of Friendship and Mike(Heather) Campbell of Mauston. Eva is also survived by 12, soon to be 13 great grandchildren. Eva is further survived by her brother-in-law Robert Buzz (Karen) Renner of Arkdale, as well as several nieces and nephews.

We wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Villa Pines as well as Heartland Hospice who have been looking after Eva for several years. It is comforting to know how much she was loved and cared for by all.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.roseberrys.com for further information and online condolences.