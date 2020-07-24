Dennis Albert Renner, age 73, of Friendship, WI passed away on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 following a short courageous battle with bone cancer.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Easton White Creek Lions Park in White Creek, Wisconsin. Military Honors will be presented at 1:30 p.m. by the Adams County Honor Guard.