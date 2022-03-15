Marion Radzik, age 97 (formerly of Friendship, Wisconsin) passed away March 13th, 2022 at Willow Brooke Assisted Living Center in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

She was born on January 26th, 1925 in Evanston, Illinois to her parents, Otto and Elizabeth Krieter. Marion was the second oldest of three sisters: Dolores, Geraldine, and Jean. She graduated from Saint Gregory High School in Chicago in 1943. After graduation, she worked for the Social Security Administration until she joined the Navy during World War II as a nurse.

Marion married Edward S. Radzik on May 8th, 1948 at Saint Henry’s in Chicago. They had 5 children: Ronald, Richard, Susan, Sandra, and Sally. Over the years they had several business ventures which included Doe’s Motel, race horses, Doe’s Travel Trailer Town, and a glass blowing business. Marion and Edward moved to Friendship,Wisconsin in 1976 when they retired. Even after retirement, they stayed busy buying and selling real estate in Wisconsin and Florida and even moved to Florida for over a decade before returning back to central Wisconsin.

Marion found joy in traveling and going on cruises. A very memorable trip of hers was when she was touched by the Pope while visiting Rome. She also enjoyed playing Scramble, singing in the local church choirs, playing Bingo, casino trips with her daughters, playing Bridge, completing weekly crossword puzzles, and writing poems for all of her family’s special occasions.

Spending time with her 5 children and their families which included 14 grand kids and 21 great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Ronald (Kathy) Radzik, Susan (Donald) Quinnell, Sandra (Rick) Schaetzka, Sally (Dennis) Bruns

Grandchildren: Kelly (John) Elliott, Kari Radzik, Kris Radzik (Raymond Ewert), Ryan Radzik, Jenny (Eric) Prostka, Toni (Brad) Klein, Nicholas (Kayla) Quinnell, Nathan Quinnell, Corey (Erin) Quinnell, Dustin (Taisa) Quinnell, Justin (Christina Fischbach) Schaetzka, Kyle Schaetzka, Jessica (Ben) Griesbach, Brandon (Christine) Bruns.

Great Grandchildren: Kamryn and Leland Elliott; Jordan and Jaden Radzik, Myah Ewert; Caleb and Aubrey Prostka; Gabriella and Declan Klein; Hayden, Ashtin and Kendel Quinnell; Charlotte and Reid Quinnell; Mya Quinnell; Adriella Schaetzka; Colton and McKenzie Griesbach; Elliotte and Claire Bruns.

Marion is preceded in death by: Parents Otto and Elizabeth (Tennent) Krieter; husband Edward S Radzik; Sisters Dolores (late Joris) van Zinnicq, Geraldine (late Robert) Lipke, and Jean Krieter Sister of the Living Word; Son Richard (Mary) Radzik; Great Grandchild Kennady Quinnell.

The visitation will be on Friday, March 18 at 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Burial will follow the service at Mount Repose Cemetery with a luncheon at Moundview Golf Course.