Barbara A. (Rittenhouse) Radl, age 86, of Wyeville, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Cottage Care Circle in Mauston, WI.

A private family prayer service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.