Don R. Quist,72, of Necedah, and formerly of Tomah, died Wednesday September 15, 2021, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Tomah.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, 12 Noon at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Pastor Frank Ross will officiate. Burial will be at the Wood Cemetery with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201. The funeral service will be streamed thru the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Facebook Page. Online condolences may be sent www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

Due to road construction on East Monowau Street please access the funeral home via Townline Road to Sime Ave to East Monowau or via Hwy 16 to Sime Ave to East Monowau Street.