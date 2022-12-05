Rose Marie Price, 59 years old, of Mauston passed away December 1, 2022.

Rose was born on December 6, 1962. Mother Lorretta Dietzman/ Father Patrick Roach.

She worked for Lands End for more than 20years, but when she decided to look elsewhere she found fulfilling work as a secretary for a company that she grew to love, BTU Management.

She enjoyed vacations with her boyfriend, gardening, going on motorcycle rides, going to concerts, traveling, being with friends, and much more but most of all being with her children and grandchildren. Family always came first.

Survived by: Significant Other-Clint Havill, Children-Jazzy Price, Justin Price, Jamie Price, and Mindy Price/ Grandchildren- Electra Snickles, Emily Snickles, Jaiden Price, Hazyn Price, and Illyse Price

Memorial will be held at Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston Thursday, December 8th from 9:30am-11am, Private Ceremony for family and close friends will start @11am.

Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com