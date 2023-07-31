Eric John Pollex, age 50, of Adams, Wisconsin unexpectedly passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at his home in Adams, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Quincy, Wisconsin. Pastor Randal Walter Schoemann will officiate. Visitation will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery, Town of Quincy, Adams County, Wisconsin.

Eric was born on May 13, 1973, in Friendship, Wisconsin, to Charles August and Sharon Lee (Boerner) Pollex. He grew up and attended Castle Rock Grade School and later graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1991. Eric continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a Bachelor of Education degree in 1996 and a Law degree from UW-Madison Law School in 1999. Following his education, Eric embarked on a successful legal career. He initially practiced law in Reedsburg and Mauston before returning to his hometown to take over the family law practice when his father became a Judge. Eric also served as the City of Adams Attorney and a Family Court Commissioner.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Eric had a deep passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and working on the family farm with his father and son. During his time in High School, Eric excelled as a three-sport athlete, participating in baseball, basketball, and football. His dedication and talent extended to college, where he qualified as a walk-on for the UW-Madison Football Team. Notably, he earned a scholarship in his 5th year and was a proud member of the 1993 Rose Bowl Championship team. Eric’s commitment to both academics and sports was recognized when he was named to the UW Madison Student-Athlete Recognition Team in 1996 for his work in tutoring his teammates.

Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, uncle, aunts, and a cousin.

Eric is survived by his Son, Dalton Pollex of Friendship, WI; parents: Charles and Sharon Pollex of Wisconsin Dells, WI; sister, Danielle (David) Rabl of Portage, WI; brothers: Walt Pollex of Adams, WI and Mark (Jessica) Pollex of Pewaukee, WI. He is further survived by a nephew, nieces, aunts, uncles, many cousins, other relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Eric’s memory to St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The family is being assisted by Roseberry’s Funeral Home. For those who wish to extend their condolences please visit www.roseberrys.com.