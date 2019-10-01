Ronald “Ron” J. Pochowski, age 77, of New Lisbon, died on Wednesday August 24, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Ron was the son of Joseph and Rose (Jagodzinski) Pochowski Jr. and was born on April 29, 1945, in Racine, WI. Ron graduated Boys Tech High School in South Milwaukee. Ron was active in sports and did a lot of swimming. His family lived in the Polish and German area of Milwaukee. After school Ron was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country for 1year and 11 months and was stationed in Alaska. After serving in the military Ron returned to the Milwaukee are and was employed as an Iron worker until he was injured on the job. Ron moved to the New Lisbon area in the mid 1980’s. Ron was united in marriage to Christine G. Engbring on November 12, 1983, in Mauston, WI. Ron was a member of the Oldsmobile Club of Wisconsin and enjoyed attending car shows. He enjoyed picking mushrooms, fishing, and hunting.

Ron is survived by his wife Christine of New Lisbon, a daughter Ashley and her fiancée Ethan Thomas of New Lisbon, a son Eric Pochowski of Texas, and a daughter Susan Dunlap of Texas, and 2 grandchildren Joshua Pochowski and Nathan Pike. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ron’s favorite party toast was “May you live forever, and I die never” in which he usually said in the Polish language.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday September 10, 2022, at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon from 10:00a.m. until 12:00p.m. There will be Military Honors provided by the New Lisbon American Legion Post 110 at noon. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com