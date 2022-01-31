Marilyn M. Pitel, 94, of Kendall, died on Thursday, January 27th, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living Facility in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, 112 East South Railroad Street, Kendall, WI. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

