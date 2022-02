Michael Phillips, age 70, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home.

A celebration of life will be 12:00 Noon until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Spot in the

Woods in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.