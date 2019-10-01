William “Bill” D. Pfaff, age 89 of New Lisbon died on Friday September 16, 2022, at his residence in the township of Lisbon. William was the son of Carl I. and Pearlie B. (Harvey) Pfaff and was born on March 5, 1933, in San Gabriel, CA. William attended school in New Lisbon and graduated from Portage High School in 1951. He was united in marriage to Patricia D. Fitzsimmons on March 19, 1955, and later divorced. William married Edna D. Brandt on December 4, 1976. William, in his early years was employed by AC Delco on the Space Program and later went to work as an expeditor for Hamm’s Masonry in Muskego, WI.

William was a Past-President of the AWSC (Association of Wisconsin Snowmobiling Clubs) for many years, he was appointed by Tommy Thompson to the Governor’s Council on Snowmobiling, was a member of the International Snowmobile Council, a member of the Iron Dog Brigade, a founding member of the Muskego Icetronauts Club and the Winter Wanderers Snowmobiling Club in New Lisbon. William was instrumental in the development of the New Lisbon Promotional Club.

Bill is survived by 3 children, Diane (Leland) Buss of Burlington WI, Bill (Karen) Pfaff of New Lisbon WI, Christi (Buzz) Erickson of St. Peters MO, sister Victoria Lewis of Wyoming MI, 16 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, other relatives and snowmobiling friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Edna, son John and 2 brothers, Carl and Richard.

A Memorial Gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 2:00p.m. until 6:00p.m. at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) in New Lisbon. In lieu of flowers memorial may be given to the New Lisbon Winter Wanders Snowmobiling Club. Bill’s cremated remains will be laid to rest in the Evergreen Cemetery, Mauston, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com