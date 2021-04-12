Frank Clinton Petry, age 68, of Oxford, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Frank was born February 25, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank W. and Joanne (O’Brien) Petry. He married Robyn Erica Goldstein on May 25, 1980 in Buffalo, New York. Frank was an IT Manager for Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, IL. He and Robyn moved to Oxford, Wisconsin in 2013. Frank enjoyed playing guitar, collecting coins, and playing with his pets.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents: Frank W. and Joanne Petry; and sisters: Margaret and Michelle.

Survivors:

Wife: Robyn Petry of Oxford, WI

Sister: Rose Marie (Terry) Craft of Carpentersville, IL

Brother: John (Marge) Petry of Carpentersville, IL

Sister: Bonnie (Greg) Schmidt of St. Charles, IL

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.