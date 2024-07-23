Peterson, Sharon Marie Age 38 of Tomah

Sharon Marie Peterson, passed away on July 12, 2024, at the age of 38, due to an unexpected accident. Sharon was born on September 5, 1985, in Madison, Wisconsin, to the parents of Jeffrey and Sharmaine (Murphy) Peterson. Sharon graduated from Tomah High School in 2004. Sharon’s thirst for knowledge and her passion for helping others led her to pursue further education at Blackhawk Technical College, where she earned her certification as a CNA. Later, Sharon’s love for animals inspired her to continue her education in Veterinarian Tech Schooling, further. Sharon Married Willard “Tony” Lee King Jr. on June 26th, 2015, in Mauston, WI and they later seperated.



Sharon was an avid lover of the great outdoors, Sharon found solace and joy in fishing, hunting, and camping. Her passion for nature was matched only by her creative spirit, which she expressed through her love of Diamond arts and crafts. Sharon’s home was a reflection of her artistic talents and her deep appreciation for the beauty of the world around her.

Above all, Sharon was a devoted family woman, whose happiest moments were spent surrounded by her loved ones. Her home was a haven of warmth, laughter, and unconditional love. Sharon’s presence was a comforting constant in the lives of her family, and her memory will be cherished as a guiding light of love and laughter.



Sharon is survived by her husband, Willard “Tony” Lee King Jr., her significant other Allen Carstensen, her children, Jessica Wand, Isabella King, Sandra King, and Vernon King, her parents, Jeff and Sharmaine Peterson, of Camp Douglas, WI., a sister, Amy (John) Peterson, of North Freedom, WI. Her family circle extended to include her father-in-law, Tony King Sr. of Illinois, sister-in-law, Tuvra Webster of Arkansaw, WI. and brother-in-law, Dustin Walters of Duran, WI. Sharon’s life was further enriched by the love and antics of her nieces and nephews, Anthony, Ally, Quinton, Amy, and Christopher, along with many other adored nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family members. Sharon is preceded in death by her beloved maternal and paternal grandparents, her four angelic children, Alan, Jeffery, Joseph, and Dorothy, and her mother-in-law, Donna Riley. Her legacy of love, kindness, and joy will live on through the countless lives she touched.



As we bid farewell to Sharon Marie Peterson, we celebrate the indelible mark she left on our hearts and the world. Her story does not end here, for her spirit lives on in the laughter of her children, the beauty of the natural world she so adored, and the countless memories shared with those she loved.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral home from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Pastor Darren DeFord presiding. A celebration of life will also be held on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Nelson Park in Camp Douglas, visiting hours will be announced at a later date. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com