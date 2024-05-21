Cole Matthew Peterson, 26, was called home to be with Our Lord and Savior on May 14, 2024, in Frisco, Colorado. Born on September 6, 1997, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Cole’s vibrant energy and infectious smile and laugh lit up the lives of everyone he met. He was raised in Necedah, WI with his 3 siblings whom he loved with all his heart.

Cole is survived by the love of his life Erica Danielson; Father Todd Peterson (Jana Eckman) of Green Bay, WI; Mother, Melinda Peterson of New Lisbon, WI; Sister, Tia (Brandon) Peterson of Glen Haven, WI; Sister Marissa (Marshal) Toelle of Necedah, WI; Brother, Luke (Makayla) Peterson of New Lisbon, WI; Brother, Carson Wesolek of New Lisbon, WI; Grandparents, Ben Peterson of Fairport, MI and Ron and Helen Peterson of Gladstone, MI. He was preceded in death by his Nana, Lana Peterson and his Aunt Martha Peterson. Cole’s joy was multiplied by the laughter of his nieces and nephews, Brogan, Kendall and Madelyn Toelle, and Miller Johll, who brought immense happiness to his days.

A proud 2016 graduate of Mauston High School, Cole impacted the lives of everyone he met there including his coaches, teachers, teammates and peers. Cole found his calling in a career where he could work with his hands and solve problems, serving as the head of maintenance at Skyrun Vacation Rentals Copper Mountain in Copper, Colorado. His work ethic and leadership were appreciated by everyone who worked alongside him.

Cole’s life was a testament to his love for the great outdoors. An avid snowboarder, he embraced the thrill of gliding down the snowy slopes of Colorado. His passion for fishing and hunting and his newfound love of golfing were more than hobbies; they were a way for him to connect with nature and find peace. Cole’s adventurous spirit also led him to enjoy festivals and concerts, where he celebrated life through music and camaraderie.

Sports played a significant role in Cole’s life, both as a spectator and a participant. Whether he was watching a game or playing one, his enthusiasm was contagious, and he always brought people together to share in the excitement.

Cole will be remembered for his kind heart, his unwavering generosity, and his ability to light up a room with his smile. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched with his genuine care and friendship. The void left by his passing will be deeply felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

As we bid farewell to Cole Matthew Peterson, we celebrate the time we were privileged to share with him. His story does not end here; it continues in the memories that we hold dear, the moments we cherish, and the love that he spread so freely throughout his life. Cole’s journey was one of joy, love, and adventure, and he will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Rest in peace, dear Cole. Your spirit will forever soar in the hearts of those you’ve left behind.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 24th, 2024 at 12:30p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (401 Mansion St) in Mauston, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the church from 10:30a.m. until the time of service. Fr. Eric Berns presiding. Memorials to the Golden Eagles Athletic Booster Club would be appreciated. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com