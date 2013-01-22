John J. “Junior” Pesik Jr., age 74 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, with his wife, sister-in-law and first cousin by his side.

He was born on October 1, 1945 to John J. and Doris (Dorschied) Pesik Sr.

He entered the U.S. Army on January 6, 1966 and trained in Fort Hood, Texas before going to Korea. He was promoted to Sergeant in Korea, where he served with the 7th Infantry Division, as a section Chief. He was discharged on November 28, 1967 after 1 year, 10 months and 23 days of service.

John was united in marriage to Debra Knadle on October 13, 1978 in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin.

John worked at General Motors in Janesville, then returned to Hillsboro to work at the Hillsboro branch of Vernon Electric Cooperative as a Lineman for 38 years, retiring in 2007.

John was a member of the Hillsboro American Legion Post 223 and an honorary member of the Hillsboro Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife, Debra; son, Derek (fiancé Tayler); brothers, Richard “Rick” Pesik, Steve (Maureen) Pesik; sisters, Sandy Howard, Monty (Robert) Clark, Paula (Dennis “Sam”) Stanek; mother-in-law, Winnie Knadle; brother-in-law, Leonard (Linda) Knadle; sister-in-law, Barbara (Robert “Bob”) Mc Coy and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; Grandparents; father-in-law, Kenneth Knadle; sister-in-law, Peggy Pesik and brother-in-law, Tom Howard.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro and a Memorial Service celebrating John’s life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Bonita Dorschied officiating. Interment with military rites will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro.