Peil, Diana Rose age 68 of Grand Marsh
Diana Rose Peil, age 68, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Memorial service are pending and will be held at a later date.
Diana was born December 9, 1951 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Edward and Ruth
(Baruch) Protasiewicz.
She married Kevin Tod Peil on August 13, 2003 in West Bend, Wisconsin.
Diana enjoyed animals, collecting snowmen, growing plants.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ruth Protasiewicz.
Survivors:
Husband: Kevin Peil of Grand Marsh, WI
Children:
- Tracy Larson
- Shelly Orlowski
- Garrett (Jill) Orlowski
Grandchildren:
- Joshua (Kate) Eisold
- Kayleigh Eisold
- Sydney Orlowski
- Tayla Orlowski
- Justin Doxtator
- Valen Widlacki
- Shaye Widlacki
- Marek Orlowski
Great-Grandchildren
- Tobias Eisold
- Logan Eisold
Sister:
- Barbara (Jim) Walter
Brother
- Micheal Protasiewicz
