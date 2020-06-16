Diana Rose Peil, age 68, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin died Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Memorial service are pending and will be held at a later date.

Diana was born December 9, 1951 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Edward and Ruth

(Baruch) Protasiewicz.

She married Kevin Tod Peil on August 13, 2003 in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Diana enjoyed animals, collecting snowmen, growing plants.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ruth Protasiewicz.

Survivors:

Husband: Kevin Peil of Grand Marsh, WI

Children:

Tracy Larson

Shelly Orlowski

Garrett (Jill) Orlowski

Grandchildren:

Joshua (Kate) Eisold

Kayleigh Eisold

Sydney Orlowski

Tayla Orlowski

Justin Doxtator

Valen Widlacki

Shaye Widlacki

Marek Orlowski

Great-Grandchildren

Tobias Eisold

Logan Eisold

Sister:

Barbara (Jim) Walter

Brother

Micheal Protasiewicz







