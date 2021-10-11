Albert W. Peesel Jr., age 86 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, October 8th 2021.

He was born on December 13, 1934 to Albert and Frieda (Backeberg) Peesel Sr. in Juneau County, Wisconsin.

Albert was united in marriage to Shirley Seager on June 5, 1954 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. They lived in the Town of Summit for all their married lives. She preceded him in death on October 21, 2003.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. He belonged to the Madison Steamfitters Union. Albert worked and excelled at many occupations and trades. He was a heavy equipment operator, working on the construction of the I 90-94 Interstate.

He worked in agriculture for many years as a dairy farmer, also, raising livestock & cash crops. In addition, Albert did custom farm (field) work. As a livestock dealer, he often traveled around the state to auctions dealing in all types of cattle, although more than once he would come home with a pony, horse, or saddle—much to Vicky’s delight!

While farming, Al built and operated a Custom Meat Processing business which included making and smoking sausage and bologna. After farming, Al & his wife Shirley owned and operated a string of liquidator stores.

In 1963, Albert, along with the help of family, built a fishing pond, which became known around the area as “Peesel’s Pond”. This was a fond memory for him and he spoke of it frequently.

When he wasn’t building something or fixing something, Albert enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially when his grandsons could come along! Most recently, Al enjoyed keeping in touch with and hearing about his Great-Grandchildren: “How is Maddy doing riding horse? “Is James playing basketball?” “Did you hear how Logan (who is only 4 years old) helped his Dad sell a roofing job?”

Albert left us with these words, written in his own hand: “I had a great life and family. I would like all to have fun and not feel bad. Now I have things to do and people to see. Big Love to All”

Survivors include his daughters, Sandy Weber and Vicky (Steve) Leavitt; grandchildren, Lucas (Becky) Weber, Ethan (Brigette) Weber, Andrew Leavitt and Joshua Leavitt; great grandchildren, Maddy Weber, Logan Leavitt and James Weber; sister, Arlene Nelson and brother, Eugene (Barbara) Peesel. In addition to his wife, Shirley; he was preceded in death by his Parents and sisters, Eileen Pharo and Bernadine Seager.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, with Rev. Jacob Limpert officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com