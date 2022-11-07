Margaret Pearson age 75 of New Lisbon, WI, formerly of Poynette passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI. Margaret was born on March 7, 1947, in Mauston, WI., the daughter of John and Lessetta (Winker) Sobeck.

She was educated in Mauston, graduating from Mauston High School in 1965. Margaret enjoyed crocheting.

In Aug 1965 she married Gary Pagel divorcing in 1977: In October 2002 she married Lester Pearson.

Margaret is survived by her husband Lester of Beloit, WI, son Gary Pagel (Julie) of Boise, Idaho, her daughter Suann Dupont of St. Petersburg, FL; four granddaughters, Autumn Black (Collin), Zoie Pagel, Lydia Pagel, Theresa Millard: two grandsons, David Millard, Tripp Dupont and two great granddaughters. Everlee and Camryn Black. Her sister Mary Fargen (Dennis) of Austin, MN, and brother Jim (Nancy) of Midlothian, VA. Preceding her in death are her parents and her brother John T Sobeck Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14th, 2022, at 11:00a.m. at the Poynette Inch United Methodist Church (402 S. Main St) in Poynette. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday at the church from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah, WI.