Randy Glenn Paulson, age 65, died on October 23, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky due to liver and kidney failure.

Randy was born in Wisconsin Rapids on April 21, 1955 to Laurence and Izetta Paulson. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1973. Randy married Lisa Kaye, they had one child together, this marriage ended in divorce.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Izetta (Chaffee) Paulson; brother, Gary; and sister, Janice.

He is survived by his son, Kyle; brother, Alan (Jane) Paulson and friend, Lisa.

Due to COVID-19 private family services will be held at a later date.