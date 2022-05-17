Frank J. Partipilo, age 94, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home.

A mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in

Friendship. Father David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass on Saturday

at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.