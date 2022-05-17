Partipilo, Frank J. Age 94 of Friendship
Frank J. Partipilo, age 94, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home.
A mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in
Friendship. Father David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass on Saturday
at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
