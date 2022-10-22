Jane H. Parrish, age 67, of New Lisbon, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born on April 13, 1955 in Rock Springs, WI, the daughter of Theron W. and Evelyn H. (Caldwell) Parrish. Jane enjoyed baking, crafts, and spending time with the grandchildren. She also liked going to craft fairs, steam shows, and an occasional trip to the casino with her mother.

She was preceded in death by her father, and nephews Emet and John.

Jane is survived by her mother, Evelyn Parrish of New Lisbon; children Michelle (Kent) Eisner of Reedsburg, Melissa (Robert) Stanton of Mauston, Miranda Burns of Mauston, and David R. (Katie) Burns of Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren: Jacob, Courtney, Colin, Codie, Kyle, Alissa, Spencer, Rylee, Brandi, Dylan, Connor, Cailyn, Alexis, Evelyn and Ruby; great-grandchildren: Bowden, Juniper, Gabi, Brynlee, Aubrey, Kayson and Hayes; brothers and sisters: Conrad, Carol, Bert, Kris, Janet, Jerome, Leslie, Mary Jo, Mike, Peter, Terry, Tom, and their families; numerous nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Jane will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Private family burial will be made in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.