Chuck Parr, age 81, formerly of Adams, Wisconsin passed away last December on the 14th, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Chuck Parr’s Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at the Moundview Golf Course in Friendship, Wisconsin.



