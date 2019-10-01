Alice Ann Parr, 82, of Adams, Wisconsin passed peacefully into God’s arms on December 18, 2021, at Lakeshore Manor in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from complications of Alzheimers. She was blessed to spend her final days just as she would have wanted: together with her children who were her greatest source of happiness.

Alice was born June 3, 1939, to Stanley and Edna Wagner. She grew up in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, graduating from Adams-Friendship High School in 1957. While in high school, a romance began with Charles Parr that would last more than 60 years and be a loving example for their family and friends. The two were married on December 30, 1960; their partnership would bring the couple five children who were the love of Alice’s life.

Alice graduated from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a degree in Home Economics; she applied her education throughout a diverse career, which included working as a teacher, starting and running a retail clothing store, and holding a number of administrative positions with businesses and organizations in Adams-Friendship. Many people will remember her as the director of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, a role that brought her great fulfillment and nourished her spirited and active contributions to the community.

All who knew Alice loved her. “If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all” was her mantra in life and that caring kindness and her loving ways endeared her to her family, friends, and the entire community. If she knew of a birthday, the celebrant was doted on with a favorite meal or dessert, chocolate sheet cake a specialty. Flower gardens bloomed beneath her nurturing hands, as did her family. She doted on her children and grandchildren, all of whom were her pride and joy, and made countless memories with them. She loved holiday baking with family and also enjoyed making freezer corn, strawberry jam, and canning pickles. In other free time, she enjoyed playing games, reading, gardening, sewing, and traveling, and felt especially lucky if these were done with her grandchildren. She was thrilled to visit anywhere in Wisconsin or a sunny beach in Florida and enjoyed travel experiences abroad as well.

A devoted and lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Alice made her religion her foundation. Her ancestors were founding members of St. Methodius at Pilot Knob (Town of Lincoln). With Charles by her side, she showed devotion to her hometown through countless volunteer activities. She spent many hours volunteering for the Library Board, Triathlon Committee, A-F Education Foundation, Jaycees, and various activities at area schools. She had a friendly, “Let’s go” attitude until the very end of her life, touching the lives of everyone, including her caregivers at Lakeshore Manor, Home Care Assistance, and St. Croix Hospice.

Alice was preceded in death by her adoring husband Charles; parents, Stanley and Edna Wagner; brothers Robert Wagner and Harvey Wagner; sister in-law Delores Elkington; brothers in-law Vern Golz, Jack Davis, and Tom Elkington; and grandchild Baby Van Zee.

Alice leaves behind her loving family who will miss her dearly, including sons Scott (Deborah) Parr and Michael (Anne) Parr; daughters Gwen Parr, Gail (Scott) Van Zee, and Tanya (Jamie) Setzke; eleven grandchildren whom she adored: Rachel, Charles, Elizabeth, Ryan, Mason, Madeleine, Alexandra, Ethan, Addison, Macenzi, and Holden; and three great-grandchildren, Ryder, Everett, and Benson.

Memorials for Alice may be directed to the Charles and Alice Parr Foundation. The foundation will make contributions in their honor to community organizations such as the Education Foundation, A-F Schools, St. Joseph Catholic Church, local food banks, among others. The foundation will also contribute to Alzheimer’s research and fundraising efforts. Donations can be made to the Foundation account at One Community Bank in Adams, via Venmo at parr.foundation@gmail.com, or mail to 2731 Clairville Road, Oshkosh 54904.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Lakeshore Manor and St. Croix Hospice in Oshkosh for the loving care provided to Alice.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with mass to follow. A Celebration Luncheon will be served for all friends and family following the mass at Connell’s Cedar Shack, 2248 Hwy 13 S. Adams. Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.