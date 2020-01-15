Marion Jean Parks, age 78, of Adams, WI passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Marion was born on October 16, 1941, in White Creek, WI to LaVere and Metta Klaus. She was the last surviving sibling of the only set of triplets born in Adams County.

Marion married Dale Parks on October 21, 1961, in Friendship, Wisconsin.

She managed Dickman’s Dry Cleaners in Adams and later worked at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship until she retired in 2003.

Marion enjoyed bowling, camping, watching the Packers & NASCAR, sewing, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, LaVere & Metta Klaus; brothers, Kenneth Klaus; Glenn (Lois) Klaus; sister, Yvonne Fusaro; brother, Ronald Klaus; triplet brother & sister, Matt (Carol) & Marie Klaus; sister, Elaine Hall; sister, Alice Olson, sister-in-law, Mary Jo Klaus, brother-in-law, Dave Roberts.

Survivors:

Daughter: Alice Parks of Adams

Son: Allan (Christine) Parks of Friendship

Daughter: Denise Parks of Adams

Husband: Dale Parks of Friendship

Grandchildren: Ryan & Adam Larson, Dakotah, Tucker & Hannah Kasten, and one great-grandson, Jack Larson all of Adams

Brothers: Lawrence (Dody) Klaus of Arkdale

Gordon (Mary Lee) Klaus of Grand Marsh

Allan Klaus (Bonnie) of Friendship

Sister: Sandra Roberts (Mike) of Friendship

Sister-in-law: Myrna Klaus of Adams

Brother-in-law: Tom Olson of Friendship

She is further survived by many nieces & nephews

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.