Wade A. Parker age 60 of Necedah died on Monday October 23, 2023 at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. A visitation will be held on Friday Oct.27, 2023 from 3:00PM until 6:30PM, a Masonic service will begin at 6:30PM at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Funeral service will be held on Saturday Oct.28, 2023 at 11:00AM at the Bethany Lutheran Church (618 W. River St.) in New Lisbon with Pastor Lucy Hardie presiding.