Lanora B. Papenfuss age 82 of New Lisbon, WI died on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Tomah Health, in Tomah, WI. Lanora was the daughter of Albert and Iva (Fry) Olson and was born on March 16, 1938 in Ironton, WI.

Lanora graduated from Wonecwoc High School in 1957. She later moved to the Milwaukee area where she met Richard while waitressing. Lanora was united in marriage to Richard Papenfuss on April 22, 1964 in Rockford, IL, and later moved to Necedah

Lanora enjoyed going to the casino, watching crime shows and the Green Bay Packers.

Lanora is survived by her children, Gregory (Shelley) of Oxford, Steve of Necedah, Sharon (Randy) Schroeder of Warrens, brother, Robert Olson of Baraboo, sister, Iva Mae (Allan) Katuin of Florida, 4 grandchildren, Callie, Gregory, Kathy, Geoffrey, several great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard in 2011 and a daughter Sheila.

Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday at the Hare from 10:00am until the time of service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com