Celia Ann Page Reiber passed away peacefully on August 28, 2023 at Eden Vista Assisted Living and Memory Care in Ripon, Wisconsin at the age of 92. She was born on March 28, 1931 in Adams, Wisconsin.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward (Bud) Reiber and was the last of the children of the late Charles and Martha Page to pass. Predeceasing her were Roland, Harold, Howard and Charles and her sister Adeline Campbell. She is survived by her son Phil of Adams, Gail of Ripon and Judy (Randy) Loring of West Virginia. Also, granddaughters Ashley, Carie (Greg) and Kami and great grandson Colton. Celia is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many appreciated friends and thoughtful, loving caregivers.

Celia had a very fulfilled life. Her work career involved working at Mauston Manufacturing, where she was in a supervisory role. Later she spent time working at the previously known Moundview Restaurant on Friendship Lake. She concluded her career with 23 years of service at Grand Marsh State Bank. In addition to working away from home she worked on the family farm. Celia was very active in her children’s 4-H Club and received recognition for her meritorious service. As members of the Sand County Campers she and her husband enjoyed traveling.

She enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking (in her Mother’s tradition), coffee clutches with neighbors, playing cards with relatives and helping others. Another great joy of Mom’s was nurturing animals and her beloved German Shepherd, Ginger. In lieu of flowers Mom’s wish is for those attending her visitation to bring a donation of wet or dry cat or dog food or kitty litter (examples of much needed items) for the Adams County Humane Society.

Funeral service will be 12 Noon on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Prior to the service, visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at the Easton Cemetery.