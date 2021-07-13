Dakota Brent Padgett, age 17, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, July 05, 2021.

A Memorial gathering will begin at 12 Noon on Sunday, August 1st, 2021 at the family’s home in Arkdale.

Dakota was born August 10, 2003 in Mauston, Wisconsin to Richard Brent Padgett and Jill A. Padgett. He graduated from Adams Friendship High School with the class of 2021. Dakota worked at Northern Bay Golf Course.

Dakota enjoyed 4 wheeling, hunting, working on motorcycles and engines, playing guitar and singing, and hanging with his many friends.

Dakota was preceded in death by his Great Grandparents and Uncle Tim Frauchiger.

Survivors include his mother, Jill (Rick) Gehri; father, Richard Brent Padgett; grandparents: Larry and Cindi Frauchiger; all of Arkdale, Wisconsin.