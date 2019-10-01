Betty J. Owens, age 92, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, September 12th, 2021 at Liberty Village in Adams where she has resided for the past 4 years.

Services and a celebration of her life will be held in the Spring of 2022 at a later date.

Betty was born April 5th, 1929 in Dellwood, Wisconsin to Ole and Sine (Johnson) Stormoen. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1947. Betty married Russell E. Owens on August 29th, 1948 in Dellwood, Wisconsin. They were married for 68 years before Russell’s passing in 2017. Betty, Russell, and their 3 children moved to Friendship from La Grange, Illinois in 1965 to open and operate Mound View Resort. Betty worked at Goggin’s Drug Store for many years before retiring.

As the youngest of fifteen children, family was everything to Betty. Her proudest moment was being able to donate a kidney to her son Ron. It was life saving and a perfect match.

Betty enjoyed being with family and friends, gardening, and growing flowers.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Russell, sons Dennis and Ronald, parents, brothers, and sisters.

Survivors include her:

Daughter: Linda (David) Chisholm of Ft. Meyers, Florida.

Grandson: Ronald (Lisa) Owens Jr. of Friendship, Wisconsin.

Granddaughter: Kristine (John) Hoel of Rockford, Ill.

Greatgrandchildren: Tyler, Cole, Spencer, Taylor, and Madison.

Betty’s family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Village for the loving care she received.

