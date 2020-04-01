Ethel Irene (Skinner) Ott, age 90 years from Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. She met her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 30, 2020, while receiving care at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston.

Ethel Irene, born October 20,1929 in the town of Fountain, Juneau County, was the second of seven children born to Vernie and Marie (Anderson) Skinner. She was baptized on November 1, 1929 in the Fountain Norwegian Lutheran Church in Fountain township, where she was an active member of the congregation from childhood to adult.

She attended school in Elroy both elementary and high school. Graduating in the spring of 1947. On May 19,1951, Ethel married Walter Regelin. During their marriage of 21 years Ethel and Walter had two children. A son, Verlyn and a daughter, Waunitta. Ethel was a busy homemaker and caring, loving mother. For many years she worked first at The Ben Franklin Dime Store in Hillsboro and later worked at Heller’s Grocery Store in Union Center.

In the “early autumn” of her life Ethel met and later married Robert V. Ott on October 18,1985. Robert and Ethel farmed outside of Wonewoc for several years until he retired. They then purchased a home in Wonewoc and moved into town.

Upon her marriage to Robert, Ethel became a member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. She was a faithful and active member of the congregation and gave of her time and talents to the church and St. Paul’s School. She donated many hours of time and worked as a Teacher’s Aid doing various tasks with students and for teachers. Ethel was a very quiet, kind and soft-spoken soul. She enjoyed listening to music of all kinds. In her younger days she played piano and the fiddle (violin). She truly enjoyed listening to the music played by her brother Vern’s band “The Jack Pine Savages”. Ethel was also a very accomplished seamstress, and made various types of apparel, sewn craft items, and did many alterations for family, friends or anyone who would ask her to. For those of us left behind, in any quiet, thoughtful or peaceful moments her memories will touch each of us in her own way and she will be dearly missed.

Preceding Ethel in death were her parents, Vernie and Marie Skinner; brothers, Charles, Ardell, and Vernon Skinner; brother in-laws, Adolph (Bud), Ronald Ott, Dean Maus, Kenneth Grilley, Edward Wells, Elmer Wells; sister in-laws, Ruby (Ott) Grilley, Norma (Ott) Wells, Janet (Gehri) Ott, and one Great Grandchild.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; son, Verlyn Regelin of Sutherland, Iowa; daughter, Waunitta Hahn of Mauston; step-daughters, Lynda & Art Vinopal of Mauston, Cindy & Dan Breene of Adams, Denise & Scott Thayer of Wonewoc and Debra & Paul Danklefsen of Wonewoc; Ten Grandchildren; Eighteen Great-Grandchildren; brothers, Richard Skinner of La Farge and Duwain & Judy Skinner of Elroy; sister, Bonnie & Jerry Wood of Warrens; brother in-law Gordon Ott, brother & sister in-law, Lloyd & LaVonne Ott all from Wonewoc; sister in-laws, Deloris Wells of Mauston and Janis Maus of Fargo N.D. and many nieces and nephews and friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc, with Rev. Peter Snyder officiating.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com