Geraldine L. Osborn, age 83, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at her home.

A celebration of life will be held at the Adams VFW Hall on February 6, 2022, at 1:00p.m.

Geraldine was born January 14, 1939, in Adams, Wisconsin to Kenneth and Camille (Smutney) Warren. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High school and then moved to Illinois for work. She married John Osborn on April 18, 1964, in Chicago. They were married for 50 years before his passing in June of 2014.

Geraldine worked for a gas company, Int. Harvester, and lastly at BorgWarner in Bellwood, IL where she worked with her husband John for over 30 years prior to her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth & Camille, husband John, daughter Tammy, and brothers Keith & Stanley Warren.

Survivors include her son Terry Osborn, daughter Julie Krah (Mike), grandchildren Cole Osborn, Kayden (Lexi) Metoyer, Tiffany Metoyer, Anthony Metoyer, great-grandson Preston, brother Butch, sisters Linda & Angie, and sister-in-law Charlotte.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.