Wayne “Danny” Olson, age 61, of New Lisbon died on Saturday July 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of Wayne and Sharon (Harwick) Olson and was born on May 14th, 1960 in Tomah, Wisconsin. Danny was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in May of 2019, and valiantly fought for 25 months.

Danny graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1978. He briefly attended college in Waseca, MN, before returning home to farm for several years. He then sold animal feed for Moorman’s Feed Company before finding his niche in car sales. He started at Vandermeer Chevy, Buick, Oldsmobile in Tomah, then worked for Norris-Vernier Motor Sales, in Tomah. For the past 17 years, he worked as a salesman, sales manager, and buyer at Rudig-Jensen Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep in New Lisbon until his early retirement in October of 2019.

While in high school Danny was an avid athlete; playing baseball, football, track and basketball. He loved music and enjoyed participating in high school musicals and choir events. After high school, he enjoyed playing softball, flag football, and darts. Danny always had many hobbies. His love of sports made him an avid Packer fan and fantasy football player. He loved fishing year-round, especially when it involved going up north with friends and enjoying a beer and a song around the campfire. He loved riding his motorcycle. As a young man, he had a “need for speed”, but in his more sensible years, he loved traveling on his Harley with his wife, Birgit. Danny made his own beer and enjoyed acting as both grill-master and brew-master. Each year, he loved hosting an annual “Prime Rib Christmas” for his children and beloved grandchildren. After his diagnosis, he was still able to enjoy bicycle riding on his E-bike, and he proudly put over 1000 miles on in the last 15 months of his life. Danny loved camping and travel, and when the two could be combined, better yet. One of his last trips, in September of 2019, was his dream trip of a circle-tour around Lake Superior. For the past two springs, he was very happy to be able to relive his farmer days by helping his brother Dennis with field work.

Danny was very proud of his roots in Juneau County, and served as a volunteer fire-fighter in New Lisbon in the 1980’s, and on the Germantown Township board in the 1990’s. Danny had many relationships that started when he was in grade school, and particularly enjoyed spending time with his friend since 2nd grade, John. For the last 31 years, he played poker and fished with the same group of guys, who were like brothers to him; Bill, Jeff, John, Beetle, Jerry, Jim, and Dave. Danny was honest, caring, and out-going. No matter where he went, Danny ran into someone he considered a friend.

Danny married Birgit (Bodden) Nelson on May 15, 2004 on Castle Rock Lake in Juneau County, WI, and they recently celebrated 17 years of marriage.

Danny is survived by his wife Birgit Olson of New Lisbon, his children, Jessica (Brandon) Klosky of Reedsburg, Stephanie (Ryan) Rhead of Sparta, Augusta (Matt) Bell of Camp Douglas, Rebecca (Troy) Plautz of Wausau, Evelyn Nelson of Madison, Drake Nelson of Cambridge, Max Wolf of New Lisbon, Hina Nelson of New Lisbon, 10 grandchildren; Dakota, Ethan, Gavin, Wesley, Sam, Matti-Lynn, Wyatt, Phoenix, Avery and Carver, his parents; Wayne (JP) Olson of Camp Douglas and Sharon Harwick Olson of Hustler, brother; Dennis (Lisa) Olson of Lyndon Station, sister; Dawn Olson Wilson of Camp Douglas and brother, David (Katie) Olson of Camp Douglas and by many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harold Olson and Bonnie Olson, Pat Harwick and Virginia Harwick.